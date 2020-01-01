+ taxes & licensing
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come into Fresh Auto and check out the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude that just arrived from a trade in!! This Jeep Cherokee comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, black 18" alloy rims, black badges, molded mud flaps, rain guards, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, compass, heated seats and steering wheel, rubber floor mats, and more!! This Jeep comes equipped with 4X4 and a 2.4L engine!!
