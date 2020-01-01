Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

61,545 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-926-2112

Sport 1 OWNER, Remote Start, Heated Seats & Wheel

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6269247
  Stock #: 20-276AA Ingersoll
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB0JD558203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto and check out the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude that just arrived from a trade in!! This Jeep Cherokee comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, black 18" alloy rims, black badges, molded mud flaps, rain guards, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, backup camera, compass, heated seats and steering wheel, rubber floor mats, and more!! This Jeep comes equipped with 4X4 and a 2.4L engine!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

