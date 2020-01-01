Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$31,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,144KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444296
  • Stock #: 20-051A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0JC240019
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Grand Cherokee comes with the Limited Package, giving you great options like Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Keyless Entry, 8.4 Touch Screen Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Reverse Camera, Hitch, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual Climate Control, Power Tailgate, Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Memory Seats and Engine Block Heater! This Grand Cherokee comes equipped with the 3.6L Pentastar Engine, giving you enough power to make full use of this Grand Cherokee No Matter the weather! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!

No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

