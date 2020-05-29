2018 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Wrangler comes with a Hard Top and great options like Keyless Entry, 6.5 Touch Screen Radio with Navigation & Bluetooth Phone connectivity, All-Weather Subwoofer, Power Mirrors, Heated Leather Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls and Engine Block Heater! This Wrangler comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you enough power to live up to its old slogan Jeep the Toughest 4 letter word on Wheels! So whether you are looking for a new to you rock crawler or just looking for a new daily driver the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will easily take on whatever terrain you send its way. Give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra
