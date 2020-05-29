Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

  • 20,836KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5046921
  • Stock #: 5616N
  • VIN: 1C4HJWEG9JL866000
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Wrangler comes with a Hard Top and great options like Keyless Entry, 6.5 Touch Screen Radio with Navigation & Bluetooth Phone connectivity, All-Weather Subwoofer, Power Mirrors, Heated Leather Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls and Engine Block Heater! This Wrangler comes equipped with the 3.6L V6 Engine, giving you enough power to live up to its old slogan Jeep the Toughest 4 letter word on Wheels! So whether you are looking for a new to you rock crawler or just looking for a new daily driver the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will easily take on whatever terrain you send its way. Give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra

