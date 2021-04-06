Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6853150 Stock #: 5949 Ingersoll

5949 Ingersoll VIN: 3C6JR6AT4JG171165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 5949 Ingersoll

Mileage 29,914 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4X2 6 Speed Automatic

