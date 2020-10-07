Menu
2018 RAM 3500

59,228 KM

Details Description Features

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie 1 OWNER, LOADED, NAV, HTD Seats!!!

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie 1 OWNER, LOADED, NAV, HTD Seats!!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5956215
  Stock #: 5810 Ingersoll
  VIN: 3C63R3ML6JG372293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5810 Ingersoll
  • Mileage 59,228 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2018 Ram 3500 Laramie that just arrived!! This 3500 Laramie has only 1 previous owner and no reported accidents through CARFAX Canada!!! This Laramie comes LOADED with amazing features such as, keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, fron tow hooks, front & rear sensors, backup camera, tinted headlights, 20" alloy rims, black running boards, molded mud flaps, hitch, spray in liner, Trailer Tow Mirrors, push button start, black leather interior, center console, power adjustable seat with lumbar control, drivers memory seat, power folding mirrors, voice recognition & volume control on the steering wheel, cruise control, 8.4" touch screen, AM/FM/SXM radio, Alpine sound system, projection manager (Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto), navigation, heated seats & steering wheel, ventilated seats, backup camera, cargo camera, dual climate control, trailer brake controller, 4X4, sunroof, home link system, rear power sliding windows, and more!!! This Ram comes equipped with the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

