$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 366,114KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5150753
  • Stock #: dr5649
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9KF195606
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912Tillsonburg Location now open! Two locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm location of vehicle as they are moved between locations regularly. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your viewing convince by appointment! Check out this 2019 Chevy Malibu that just arrived here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Malibu LT comes with 17'' alloy rims, keyless entry, push button start, automatic headlights, cruise control, handsfree calling, dual zone climate control, satellite radio, heated seats, power windows mirrors and locks, power seat and so much more! Give us a call to book your test drive today!No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

