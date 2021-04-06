Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

28,482 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT 1 OWNER! DVD, NAV, Tri-Zone Climate!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT 1 OWNER! DVD, NAV, Tri-Zone Climate!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6833264
  • Stock #: DR5899A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR740856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT that just arrived!! This van comes with many great options such as keyless entry, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, heated exterior mirrors, black suede with leather trim seats, 2nd and 3rd row stow 'n go, power drivers seat, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, backup camera, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, navigation, tri-zone climate control, DVD and more!! This van comes equipped with FWD and the classic 3.6L V6 engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

