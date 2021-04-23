Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

11,745 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

CVP/SXT Dual Climate, Cruise Control, 3rd Row Stow'n Go

CVP/SXT Dual Climate, Cruise Control, 3rd Row Stow'n Go

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004459
  • Stock #: 5987 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7KR602188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP that just arrived!!! This van comes with many great features such as keyless entry, heated exterior mirrors, black cloth interior, bench seat second row, 3rd row stow'n go, power locks windows and mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, dual climate control, and more!! This CVP van comes equipped with FWD and the 3.6L V6 engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

