2019 Ford Escape

23,943 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Contact Seller
Titanium Heated Seats & Wheel, PANO Sunroof, NAV!

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium Heated Seats & Wheel, PANO Sunroof, NAV!

Location

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

23,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6541494
  • Stock #: 5898 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90KUC14688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Ford Escape Titanium that just arrived!! This Ford Escape Titanium comes equipped with great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, front & rear sensors, backup camera, 19" black alloy rims, hitch, power lift tailgate, heated exterior mirrors, push button start, grey cloth interior, power seat with lumbar control, memory seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control Bluetooth, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats & steering wheel, active park sense, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This Escape comes equipped with a 2L engine and 4X4, providing you with great power and fuel economy!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

