This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Ford Escape Titanium that just arrived!! This Ford Escape Titanium comes equipped with great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, front & rear sensors, backup camera, 19" black alloy rims, hitch, power lift tailgate, heated exterior mirrors, push button start, grey cloth interior, power seat with lumbar control, memory seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control Bluetooth, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, dual climate control, heated seats & steering wheel, active park sense, panoramic sunroof, home link system, and more!! This Escape comes equipped with a 2L engine and 4X4, providing you with great power and fuel economy!!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.
