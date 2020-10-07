Menu
2019 Ford F-150

16,425 KM

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat NAV, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Vented Seats!

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat NAV, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Vented Seats!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,425 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat that just arrived!! This Ford Lariat comes with great options such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, two hoots on the front, 20" chrome rims, rear sensors, backup camera, hitch, bed liner, power drop down running boards, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, black leather interior, center console, power adjustable seat, memory seat, power folding heated mirrors, power adjustable pedals, power telescopic steering wheel, voice recognition & volume on the steering wheel, cruise control, AM/FM/SXM radio, Navigation, heated seats, ventilated seats, dual climate control, home link system, rear power sliding window, engine start/stop system, 4X4 and more!!! This Ford f-150 comes equipped with a 3.5LV6 engine, providing you with great fuel economy!!!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
10 Speed Automatic

