Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

28,683 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor 1 OWNER, NAV, HEATED/VENTED SEATS, Remote Start!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor 1 OWNER, NAV, HEATED/VENTED SEATS, Remote Start!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  1. 6505510
  2. 6505510
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505510
  • Stock #: 21-087A Ingersoll
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG8KFB23060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Ford Raptor that just arrived from a trade in!! This Super Crew truck comes with many great features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, 17" alloy rims, running boards, hitch, dual exhaust, backup camera and backup sensors, spray in liner, Blind Spot Monitoring, blue suede with black leather trim seating, center console, power seat with lumbar control, dirvers memory seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, power pedals, voice and volume control on steering wheel, cruise control touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, navigation, bluetooth, dual climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, trailer brake controller, 4X4, panoramic sunroof, home link system, weather tech mats and more!! This truck comes equipped with the 3.5L engine!!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2019 RAM 3500 Larami...
 60,469 KM
$72,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT He...
 102,966 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 90,227 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory