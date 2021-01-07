Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.