2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,351KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444305
  • Stock #: 5552N
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA7KU381238
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2019 Hyundai Kona here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Kona comes with great options like a Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Streaming Audio & Phone Connectivity, Apple Car Play, Heated Front Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Auto Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Power Mirrors, and Power Windows! This Kona comes equipped with the 2.0L I-4 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book test drive Today!

No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

