2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Very Low Kilometers

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4, Very Low Kilometers

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$33,749

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,464KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4448079
  • Stock #: 5551N
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDN8KD233287
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2019 Jeep Cherokee here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Cherokee comes with the Limited Package, giving you great options like Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, 8.4 Touch Screen Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Power Tailgate, a 6 Speaker Audio system, Heated and Vented Leather Front Bucket Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Heated Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual Climate Control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Back-up Camera, Trailer Hitch, and Engine Block Heater! This Cherokee comes equipped with the 2.0L I-4 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!


No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+

