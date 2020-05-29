Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,266KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5046918
  • Stock #: 20-132A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD466986
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019 Jeep Cherokee here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Cherokee comes with the Limited Package, giving you great options like Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, 8.4 Touch Screen Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Heated and Vented Leather Front Bucket Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Heated Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Climate Control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Back-up Camera, Back up Sensors, Power Tailgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Shut off and Engine Block Heater! This Cherokee comes equipped with the 3.2L V-6 Engine, giving you great power and fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic HST Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 113,640 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,893 KM
$24,499 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon XL 4W...
 157,878 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory