2019 Jeep Compass

24,233 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats & Wheel, Remote Start!

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats & Wheel, Remote Start!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6462637
  • Stock #: 5888 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB2KT733663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk that just arrived! This Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes LOADED with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, backup sensors and camera, power lift tailgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, black cloth with leather trim seats, power adjustable seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Sense, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, compass, heated seats and steering wheel, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof and more!! This Jeep Compass comes equipped with 4X4 and the 2.4L engine, providing you with great power and amazing fuel economy!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
4x4
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

