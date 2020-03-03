Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Soul

Heated Seats & Wheel, Back up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

Heated Seats & Wheel, Back up Camera

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,907KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4796493
  • Stock #: dr5592n#
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55K7910748
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019 Kia Soul here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. With their unique look they always turn a head! The come with everything you could need inside including heated seats and steering wheel, touch screen display, handsfree calling, back up camera, keyless entry and so much more! Give us a call to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2019 Kia Soul Heated...
 46,907 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 8,663 KM
$46,599 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 52,968 KM
$24,799 + tax & lic
Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Send A Message