+ taxes & licensing
519-926-2112
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
+ taxes & licensing
There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912There is now 2 Locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Check out this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV that just arrived here at Fresh Auto. This Sentra comes with 16'' alloy rims, power windows mirrors and locks, satellite radio, handsfree calling, dual zone climate control, touch screen display, back up camera, push button, keyless entry and so much more! Give us a call to book your test drive today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra+
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7