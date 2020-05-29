Menu
$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, Handsfree Calling, Push Button Start

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, Handsfree Calling, Push Button Start

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,140KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5150768
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5KY250607
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV that just arrived here at Fresh Auto. This Sentra comes with 16'' alloy rims, power windows mirrors and locks, satellite radio, handsfree calling, dual zone climate control, touch screen display, back up camera, push button, keyless entry and so much more! There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912

