2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,934KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973073
  • Stock #: 20-065b
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN566232
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this beautiful and fully loaded 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Sport here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. With Rams new body style and the gorgeous new interior you will fall in love with this truck when you see it and even more when you sit inside! It comes loaded with everything you could need, 20'' alloy rims, painted bumpers, mirrors and door handles for that clean look, the sport performance hood giving you that one of a kind ram look, the massive crew cab where you can very comfortably fit 3 people in the back with lots of leg room and 2 in the front with the bucket seats. It also has remote start, passive entry, push button start, panoramic sunroof, 8.4'' touch screen with Garmin navigation, CD player, console with a ton of storage, heated seats and steering wheel, vented seats, dual zone climate control, power seats and power folding mirrors, full leather interior back up camera, ram winter floor mats the list keeps going. This truck is a must see, so give us a call to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

