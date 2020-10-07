Menu
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

16,042 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start!!

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5937747
  • Stock #: DR5811
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN1L1197440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,042 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 that just arrived!! This truck comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, backup sensors, grey cloth interior with leather trim, power adjustable seat, center console, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, 4X4, telescopic steering wheel, cruise control, bluetooth, touch screen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AM/FM/SXM radio, air conditioning, heated seats and steering wheel, OnStar, backup camera, and more!! This Colorado comes equipped with 4X4 and a 3.6L V6 engine!
So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

