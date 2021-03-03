Menu
2020 Chrysler Pacifica

14,694 KM

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Limited 8 Passenger, Apple CarPlay, NAV, Remote Start!!

Limited 8 Passenger, Apple CarPlay, NAV, Remote Start!!

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

14,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625796
  • Stock #: 5921 Ingersoll
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG6LR159686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited that just arrived!! This Pacifica Limited comes LOADED with amazing features such as keyless/passive entry, remote start, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, power sliding doors, power lift tailgate, hitch, hitch, rear sensors & backup camera, heated exterior mirrors, Blind Spot Monitoring, push button start, beige leather interior, 8 passenger seating, Stow'N Go, power adjustable drivers seat with 4-way lumbar control, drivers memory seat, power folding mirrors, automatic headlights, voice recognition and volume control on the steering wheel, cruise control, 8.4" touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, projection manager (Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto), bluetooth, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, ventilated seats, tri-zone climate control, engine stop/start system, home link system, and more!! This van comes equipped with FWD and the 3.6L V6 engine!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

