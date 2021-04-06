2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 3 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6897675

6897675 Stock #: dr5966Ingersoll

dr5966Ingersoll VIN: kmhd84lf5lu038916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # dr5966Ingersoll

Mileage 38,356 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.