2020 Hyundai Elantra

38,356 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Preferred BSM, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats & Wheel!!!

Preferred BSM, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats & Wheel!!!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6897675
  • Stock #: dr5966Ingersoll
  • VIN: kmhd84lf5lu038916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # dr5966Ingersoll
  • Mileage 38,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto and check out the 2020 Hyundai Elantra that just arrived!! This Elantra comes with many great features such as keyless entry, fog lights, 16" alloy rims, Blind Spot Monitoring, black cloth interior, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, backup camera, heated seats & steering wheel, air conditioning, and more!! This car comes equipped with FWD and the 2L engine, providing you with amazing fuel economy!!!

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112. Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

