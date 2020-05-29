Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,349

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

  1. 5159483
  2. 5159483
  3. 5159483
  4. 5159483
  5. 5159483
  6. 5159483
  7. 5159483
  8. 5159483
  9. 5159483
  10. 5159483
  11. 5159483
  12. 5159483
  13. 5159483
  14. 5159483
  15. 5159483
  16. 5159483
  17. 5159483
  18. 5159483
  19. 5159483
Contact Seller

$34,349

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,251KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5159483
  • Stock #: 5654
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD9LH160949
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912Check out this 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Santa Fe comes with the Preferred Package, giving you great options like a Touch Screen Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Fog Lights, Power Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Heated Front Cloth Seats, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Power Heated Mirrors, and Power Windows! This Santa Fe comes equipped with the 2.4L I-4 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2019 Nissan Sentra H...
 50,763 KM
$16,985 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 50,140 KM
$16,985 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 366,114 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory