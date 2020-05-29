+ taxes & licensing
519-926-2112
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
+ taxes & licensing
There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912Check out this 2020 Hyundai Tucson here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Tucson comes with great options like Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Heated Front Cloth Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B/U Camera, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Push Button Start, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, and Power Windows! This Tucson comes equipped with the 2.0L I-4 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book test drive Today! No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra+No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra+
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7