+ taxes & licensing
519-926-2112
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn that just arrived!! This truck comes with many fantastic options such as keyless entry, front tow hooks, crew cab providing lots of room for passengers in the back seats, hitch, heated tow mirrors, push button start, grey cloth interior, bench seat, power seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen display, AM/FM/SXM radio, compass, backup camera, air conditioning, and more!! This truck comes equipped with 4X4 and the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine!!
There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7