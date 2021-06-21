Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Buick Envision

66,258 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

S.G. Wells Ford

866-984-6946

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Envision

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II

Location

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

866-984-6946

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

66,258KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7440929
  • VIN: LRBFXFSX9GD188506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S.G. Wells Ford

2013 Ford Escape SEL
 136,250 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda B-Series ...
 210,014 KM
$2,750 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 30...
 45,154 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

Call Dealer

866-984-XXXX

(click to show)

866-984-6946

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory