Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

39,000 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

S.G. Wells Ford

866-984-6946

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

Location

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

866-984-6946

  1. 7076836
  2. 7076836
  3. 7076836
  4. 7076836
  5. 7076836
  6. 7076836
  7. 7076836
  8. 7076836
  9. 7076836
  10. 7076836
  11. 7076836
  12. 7076836
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7076836
  • Stock #: 8081A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA18HG237704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Kia Sorento is an EX turbo model featuring all wheel drive, heated leather seats and steering wheel with push button start, touch screen and back up camera! financing issues? no problem, apply online at sgwellsford.com

Come see it today or apply online at www.sgwellsford.com

Rates from as low as 3.99% and terms available up to 84mths O.A.C

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S.G. Wells Ford

2018 Jeep Renegade N...
 21,138 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NO...
 63,139 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 26,894 KM
$37,700 + tax & lic

Email S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

Call Dealer

866-984-XXXX

(click to show)

866-984-6946

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory