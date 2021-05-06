Menu
2018 Lincoln MKX

26,894 KM

Details Description

$37,700

+ tax & licensing
$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

S.G. Wells Ford

866-984-6946

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

866-984-6946

$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

26,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7076839
  Stock #: 8109
  VIN: 2LMPJ8LR6JBL13610

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 26,894 KM

Vehicle Description

This super clean Lincoln MKX reserve is fully loaded with panoramic sunroof, power lift gate, touch screen with Navigation, fully heated and cooled leather seats with heated steering wheel. Time to reward yourself with luxury...you've earned it..financing issues? no problem apply online at sgwellsford.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

