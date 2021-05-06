2018 Lincoln MKX

$37,700 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 8 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7076839

7076839 Stock #: 8109

8109 VIN: 2LMPJ8LR6JBL13610

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,894 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.