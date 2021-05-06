Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

25,218 KM

Details Description Features

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

S.G. Wells Ford

866-984-6946

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 2dr RWD Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 2dr RWD Convertible

Location

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

866-984-6946

  1. 7076824
  2. 7076824
  3. 7076824
  4. 7076824
  5. 7076824
  6. 7076824
  7. 7076824
  8. 7076824
  9. 7076824
  10. 7076824
  11. 7076824
  12. 7076824
  13. 7076824
  14. 7076824
  15. 7076824
  16. 7076824
Contact Seller

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,218KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7076824
  • Stock #: 8119
  • VIN: 1fatp8ff0l5121949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 8119
  • Mileage 25,218 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ! tell me this color doesn't catch your eye. 5.0L V8 with a quick shifting automatic and paddle shifters, multiple drive mods and active exhaust system! low kms and ready to be in your garage!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
COOLED SEATS
Leather upholstery
Navigation System
Paddle Shifters
BACKUP CAMERA
V8
CONVERTIBLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S.G. Wells Ford

2018 Jeep Renegade N...
 21,138 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NO...
 63,139 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 26,894 KM
$37,700 + tax & lic

Email S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

Call Dealer

866-984-XXXX

(click to show)

866-984-6946

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory