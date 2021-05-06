2020 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
866-984-6946
14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0
866-984-6946
+ taxes & licensing
WOW ! tell me this color doesn't catch your eye. 5.0L V8 with a quick shifting automatic and paddle shifters, multiple drive mods and active exhaust system! low kms and ready to be in your garage!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0