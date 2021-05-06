2020 Ford Mustang

$61,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 2 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7076824

7076824 Stock #: 8119

8119 VIN: 1fatp8ff0l5121949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 8119

Mileage 25,218 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats COOLED SEATS Trim Leather upholstery Additional Features Navigation System Paddle Shifters BACKUP CAMERA V8 CONVERTIBLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.