2020 RAM 1500

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0
866-984-6946
Like New, 1 owner, garage kept. 2020 Ram Rebel Midnight Edition with under 5000kms comes fully equipped with Ram Box, Heated leather seats and steering wheel, 12 Inch touchscreen with Navigation and backup camera, Full Leather seats, push button start and panoramic sunroof, wireless charging,
Optional Equipment
Offroad Group, Hill decent control, 3.92 rear end, e locker rear locking differential, sport performance hood, fuel tank skid plate, class IV hitch and wiring (7pin and 4pin)
Safety and Covenience Group- second row heated seats, drvers seat with memory setting
Black Appearance Package,
Bed Utility Group - 4 adjustable tiw down hooks, LED bed lighting, Deployable bed step,
Leather and Sound group - Harmon Kardon 19 Speaker high performance audio, google android auto, apple carplay, Sirius, 4g WIfi hotspot, 5 year traffic subscription,
Level 2 equipment group - Rear underseat storage compartment, remote proximty keyless entry, ac dual zone climate, remote start, PArk sense front and rear park assist.
Power dual Pane panoramic sunroof, Rear Wheelhouse liners, BLIND SPOT CROSS PATH DETECTION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RAMBOX MANAGEMENT SYSTEM,
