2020 RAM 1500

5,220 KM

$73,900

+ tax & licensing
$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

S.G. Wells Ford

866-984-6946

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

S.G. Wells Ford

14855 County Rd 2, Ingleside, ON K0C 1M0

866-984-6946

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7440698
  • Stock #: 0003
  • VIN: 1c6srflt2ln420199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0003
  • Mileage 5,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New, 1 owner, garage kept. 2020 Ram Rebel Midnight Edition with under 5000kms comes fully equipped with Ram Box, Heated leather seats and steering wheel, 12 Inch touchscreen with Navigation and backup camera, Full Leather seats, push button start and panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 

Optional Equipment

Offroad Group, Hill decent control, 3.92 rear end, e locker rear locking differential, sport performance hood, fuel tank skid plate, class IV hitch and wiring (7pin and 4pin)

Safety and Covenience Group- second row heated seats, drvers seat with memory setting

Black Appearance Package, 

Bed Utility Group - 4 adjustable tiw down hooks, LED bed lighting, Deployable bed step,

Leather and Sound group - Harmon Kardon 19 Speaker high performance audio, google android auto, apple carplay, Sirius, 4g WIfi hotspot, 5 year traffic subscription, 

Level 2 equipment group - Rear underseat storage compartment, remote proximty keyless entry, ac dual zone climate, remote start, PArk sense front and rear park assist. 

Power dual Pane panoramic sunroof, Rear Wheelhouse liners, BLIND SPOT CROSS PATH DETECTION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RAMBOX MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

