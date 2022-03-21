Menu
1976 CONTIN MARK 5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

1976 CONTIN MARK 5

1976 CONTIN MARK 5

1976 CONTIN MARK 5

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8745941
  Stock #: 248832
  VIN: 7Y89A804593

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRN
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 248832
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

