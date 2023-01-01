Menu
1977 Chevrolet Corvette

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10144173
  • Stock #: 257263
  • VIN: 1Z37L7S432004

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ODOMETER IS IN MILES. SPEEDOMETER IS IN MILES.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

