North Toronto Auction
1985 MGTD Kit
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8606120
- Stock #: 902598
- VIN: 52MGTD19780000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BG
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 MI
Vehicle Description
UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. 1952 MG GT REPLICA KIT CAR ON TOYOTA COROLLA DRIVELINE. KIT CAR ORIGINALLY ASSEMBLED AND REGISTERED IN 1985
Vehicle Features
Interior Colour: Red
