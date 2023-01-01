Menu
1986 Chrysler LeBaron

0 KM

1986 Chrysler LeBaron

Used
  • Listing ID: 10340706
  • Stock #: 258062
  • VIN: 1C3BC55K4GG258034

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ODOMETER IS BROKEN.

Convertible, Leather Seats

