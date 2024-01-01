$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1987 Volkswagen Cabrio
1987 Volkswagen Cabrio
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWCA0159HK015035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
MANUAL TRANSMISSION. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $1235.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Convertible, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2006 Ford Mustang 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2008 Audi S6 Quattro 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
1987 Volkswagen Cabrio