Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

SL

Watch This Vehicle

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

SL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9323740
  2. 9323740
  3. 9323740
  4. 9323740
  5. 9323740
  6. 9323740
  7. 9323740
  8. 9323740
  9. 9323740
  10. 9323740
  11. 9323740
  12. 9323740
  13. 9323740
  14. 9323740
  15. 9323740
  16. 9323740
  17. 9323740
  18. 9323740
  19. 9323740
  20. 9323740
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9323740
  • Stock #: 252233
  • VIN: WDBBA48D9JA090988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES.SRS LIGHT ON.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:BC & ON & USVEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Convertible, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory