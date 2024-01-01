Menu
POWER ATTENNA IS INOPERATIVE. EXTRA KEYS IN OFFICE. VEHICLE HAS BEEN REPAINTED.

1989 Mercury GRAND MARQUIS LS

0 KM

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 2MEBM75F0KX735132

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

POWER ATTENNA IS INOPERATIVE. EXTRA KEYS IN OFFICE. VEHICLE HAS BEEN REPAINTED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

