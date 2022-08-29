Menu
1995 Jaguar XJR

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

1995 Jaguar XJR

1995 Jaguar XJR

1995 Jaguar XJR

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9323737
  Stock #: 252232
  VIN: SAJPN1145SC732957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX REPORTS 5 INCIDENTS FOR $3931 $8348 $2441 AND UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

