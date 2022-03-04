Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Pontiac Firebird

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
1998 Pontiac Firebird

1998 Pontiac Firebird

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Pontiac Firebird

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8630801
  2. 8630801
  3. 8630801
  4. 8630801
  5. 8630801
  6. 8630801
  7. 8630801
  8. 8630801
  9. 8630801
  10. 8630801
  11. 8630801
  12. 8630801
  13. 8630801
  14. 8630801
  15. 8630801
  16. 8630801
  17. 8630801
  18. 8630801
  19. 8630801
  20. 8630801
  21. 8630801
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630801
  • Stock #: 248179
  • VIN: 2G2FS22K1W2221360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1998 Pontiac Firebird
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Torrent
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory