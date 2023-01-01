Menu
Account
Sign In
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO INDSPIRE. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

1998 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1998 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Toyota RAV4

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10661994
  2. 10661994
  3. 10661994
  4. 10661994
  5. 10661994
  6. 10661994
  7. 10661994
  8. 10661994
  9. 10661994
  10. 10661994
  11. 10661994
  12. 10661994
  13. 10661994
  14. 10661994
  15. 10661994
  16. 10661994
  17. 10661994
  18. 10661994
  19. 10661994
  20. 10661994
  21. 10661994
  22. 10661994
  23. 10661994
  24. 10661994
  25. 10661994
  26. 10661994
  27. 10661994
  28. 10661994
  29. 10661994
  30. 10661994
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN JT3HP10V2W7097190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO INDSPIRE. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford E-250 Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Ford E-250 Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
1998 Toyota RAV4