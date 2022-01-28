Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8263323
  2. 8263323
  3. 8263323
  4. 8263323
  5. 8263323
  6. 8263323
  7. 8263323
  8. 8263323
  9. 8263323
  10. 8263323
  11. 8263323
  12. 8263323
  13. 8263323
  14. 8263323
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263323
  • Stock #: 901814
  • VIN: 2G1WX12K5Y9314764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 901814
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Ford Focus
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2000 Chevrolet Monte...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory