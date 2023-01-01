Menu
DIGITAL ODOMETER DISPLAY IS BROKEN. CONSIGNOR DECLARES TRUE MILEAGE IS 188;000KM.

2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

230

2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

230

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN WDBHA24G5YF952406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

DIGITAL ODOMETER DISPLAY IS BROKEN. CONSIGNOR DECLARES TRUE MILEAGE IS 188;000KM.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class