UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2001 Chevrolet Astro

0 KM

2001 Chevrolet Astro

2001 Chevrolet Astro

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1GCDM19W71B126381

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Air Conditioning, Vinyl Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2001 Chevrolet Astro