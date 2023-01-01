Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2001 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2001 Chevrolet Express

G2500

2001 Chevrolet Express

G2500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1GCGG25W411167556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2001 Chevrolet Express