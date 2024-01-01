Menu
Account
Sign In
BATTERY.

2001 Ford Focus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
11955561

2001 Ford Focus

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FAFP34P41W171997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLD
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BATTERY.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2001 Ford Focus