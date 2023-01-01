Menu
2001 Jaguar S-Type

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10219302
  • Stock #: 257060
  • VIN: SAJFA01C31FL85800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLD
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. AFTERMARKET STEREO. MOONROOF INOPERABLE. REAR WINDOWS ARE INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

