2002 Chevrolet Astro

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  1. 9369463
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369463
  • Stock #: 252776
  • VIN: 1GCDM19X22B110003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

