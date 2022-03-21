Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8952034
  • Stock #: 249943
  • VIN: JHLRD78492C820061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

