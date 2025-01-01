Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2002 Mazda B-Series

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12196666

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN 4F4YR46V62TM22849

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 273645
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2002 Mazda B-Series