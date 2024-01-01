Menu
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

240

2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

240

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN WDBRF61J92F269581

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SIL
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class