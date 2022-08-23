Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8986450
  Stock #: 250209
  VIN: JTDBF30K020051897

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

